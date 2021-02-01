Special to Times-Record
The state Game and Fish Department’s annual Earth Day awareness campaign is accepting entries for design of a 2021 Earth Day patch. North Dakota students ages 6-18 are eligible to participate. The deadline for submitting entries is March 15.
The Game and Fish Department will announce a winner in three age categories – 6-9, 10-13 and 14-18. Each winner will receive a pair of binoculars. The final patch design will be chosen from the three winners.
The winning design will be used on a patch given to members of Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H clubs and any school participating in Earth Day cleanup projects on state-owned or managed lands in North Dakota in April and May.
Read the full story in your Monday, February 1st Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.