Earth Day 2020 Graphic

Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable.

The first Earth Day in 1970 launched a wave of action, including the passage of landmark environmental laws in the United States. The Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts were created in response to the first Earth Day in 1970, as well as the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Many countries soon adopted similar laws. As well as being credited with launching the modern environmental movement, and is now recognized as the planet’s largest civic event.

