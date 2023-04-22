Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable.
The first Earth Day in 1970 launched a wave of action, including the passage of landmark environmental laws in the United States. The Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts were created in response to the first Earth Day in 1970, as well as the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Many countries soon adopted similar laws. As well as being credited with launching the modern environmental movement, and is now recognized as the planet’s largest civic event.
Earth Day continues to hold major international significance: In 2016, the United Nations chose Earth Day as the day when the historic Paris Agreement on climate change was signed into force.
On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans — 10% of the U.S. population at the time — took to the streets, college campuses and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for our planet.
While the coronavirus may force us to keep our distance, it will not force us to keep our voices down. The only thing that will change the world is a bold and unified demand for a new way forward.
Let’s all join together April 22nd, Earth Day 2023, and seize all the tools and actions that we have, big and small, to change our lives and change our world, not for one day, but forever. We may be apart, but through the power of digital media, we’re also more connected than ever.
No matter where you are, you can make a difference. And you’re not alone, because together, we can save the Earth.
Visit earthday.org as we build an Earth Day unlike any other!