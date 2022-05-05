Barnes County North was among five schools taking part in the regional Science Olympiads, hosted at the Eagles Club.
Competing with other schools at tests of building, crafting and applying scientific principles to a variety of event categories, such as “magnets.”
“We started in individual schools ... then the top team from Barnes County North came here, this is regionals,” Coach and Team Captain Tyson Bosse “It gets (the kids) involved, thinking about science. They’re very excited, they love to get away from their daily routine. They’re super-nervous about how they’ll do, so the team teaches them competitiveness.”
The five teams were: Griggs County, who also took second place overall; Washington Elementary had two teams, Blue and Gold; St. Catherine’s and Barnes County North rounded the roster out. Every school took wins in the individual categories, but the overall winner of the day was Washington Elementary’s Gold Team.
“It’s a very fun event,” Mindy Tvedt, sixth grade teacher at BCN who also runs the Science Olympiad at the school, said. “Anyone can come and watch and I hope people stop by next year.”
Be sure and pick up your Thursday, May 5th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.