Edie Johnson and Verlynn Christianson, two close friends of Leanne Wiest, a local woman who had stroke in the recent past, set up a fundraising event for their longtime friend and co-worker on June 25 at the Eagles Club. Wiest was the Chaplain of the auxiliary and a member of the Eagles club since 2009, and the event was held in order to meet the medical expenses of Wiest. Johnson, a member of the auxiliary and one of the organizers of the event shared about the generous person Wiest has always been.
“She is a co-worker to many of us, she is a friend, I don’t know how to describe it, but we wanted to help her out because I guess I would do it for her no matter what because she is always been there for everybody else and helped out in lot of events and everything,” said Johnson. Adding to that, Christianson, trustee for the auxiliary and one of the organizers of the event shared about her dear friend too.
“Leanne is very good friend of ours and she is been a number one person out here at Eagles,” Christianson said. “She has put on so many benefits for other people and now we are putting one out for her because she had a stroke and she is doing good, took her to therapy the other day and she is working hard.”
