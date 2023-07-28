Eagles Renovation of Dining Room 2023

It has been in the works for some time now, but the renovation to the downstairs, fine dining room at the Valley City Eagles Club are complete and ready to open for business.

Kitchen Manager, Jen Elton explains the need to renovate the room. “I think the trustees just kind of decided it was time to modernize things a little. It was a little bit outdated and needed to be freshened up.”

