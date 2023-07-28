It has been in the works for some time now, but the renovation to the downstairs, fine dining room at the Valley City Eagles Club are complete and ready to open for business.
Kitchen Manager, Jen Elton explains the need to renovate the room. “I think the trustees just kind of decided it was time to modernize things a little. It was a little bit outdated and needed to be freshened up.”
If you had been in the fine dining room, which is located in the basement of the Eagles Club - just off the family room, you may not recognize it now. “The whole room was gutted,” Elton says. “Most everything in here is brand new. Donny Eberle, and the Bridgetown Builders crew, did such an amazing job. They were so helpful and creative with everything.” Some of the new amenities are booths, a bar and tap area, and several televisions located throughout the room.
According to Elton, with the renovation, the seating capacity has nearly doubled. “I think we had about 50 before, we have close to 92 or 94 now.”
Elton says the Eagles plan on a soft opening, by invitation only, for this weekend, with a open to the public date of Thursday, August 3rd.
Elton wants to assure customers that have enjoyed the great food at the Eagles, the room has changed but that is all. “We are hoping to expand the choices, and add new items to the menu eventually, but the menu will continue to serve the same great tasting food we always have.” Elton adds, “We are proud to say we serve some darn good food here and we’ve got some really good cooks.” Jen stops, smiles and says, “I just want to add that I want to broaden our horizons a little bit. The cooks, and I, are all pretty excited and we are all on board to try new things,” She pauses and continues, “But one step at a time.”
Elton says that not all is ready to go with the opening, referencing equipment that arrived broken in pieces. “It’s too bad that some of the equipment that we ordered is not going to happen right away.”
The process to get the renovation done started a few years ago. “I think we had decided and talked about doing this before COVID,” Elton explains. “You know COVID put everybody’s life and everything on hold, for everybody. After that we were like ‘let’s do this.’ The remodeling has been a long time coming, and talked about for the last three years. It was time to make the change and make it happen.”
Elton, who has been at the Eagles for 13 years, says this fine dining room is like that hidden gem. “Our regular customers are going to love it, along with welcoming new ones to come and enjoy it as well. I’m surprised, honestly, how many people in Valley City didn’t even know this room existed.”
When Bridgetown Builders posted the remodeling pictures on Facebook, some people were like where is this in the Eagles? What room is that? I feel like this little hidden gem is really going to shine and come to life and bring in the customers. Especially after these beautiful renovations.”
Elton tells the Times-Record that the hours for the dining room will remain, as normal, open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
She says, “I would love to add lunches. Right now Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we prepare lunches for other events during the week. Wednesday and Thursday’s, my staff, are here pretty much all day so I would like to eventually add that opportunity.”
However, this reporter knows after working in the food service industry myself, when you add hours to your already existing, there is one key element that needs to happen - staffing.
“Staffing is always an issue,” Elton adds. “So if we can find some staff, hopefully that can be something we can look forward to. Right now I have the cooks that are willing to do that, but I don’t have the wait staff.” Elton add that the Eagles is hiring and has multiple postions open. She encourages that if you are interested to stop in and visit with her.
Change can be a hard thing for some people to take but for Elton, she and her staff are looking forward to this change. “I am very excited. I have worked here for 13 years, so I am super excited but also a little nervous. I know this is going to go great and I think the nervous is more from the excitement of the change than anything else.”
She adds, “The staff is super excited to. It is going to be fun to have something new and different I feel. Not just for the community but for all of us, as a whole.”
Elton encourages all to watch your Times-Record, and the Eagles Facebook page, for updates on additional changes that have been “hinted” about to this reporter.
Your Valley City Eagles Club continues to keep the traditions that have built their foundation while offering some new flare and creativity to the building, grounds and delicious food.
