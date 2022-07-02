Special to the Times-Record
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Water Resources (DWR) and State Water Commission (SWC) are seeking feedback on proposed Cost-Share Program policy changes. The changes update the current SWC Project Funding Policy, Procedure and General Requirements as well as the SWC’s Project Prioritization Guidance document.
DWR’s Cost-Share Program provides financial support to local sponsors in development of sustainable water-related projects in North Dakota. The last time the SWC completed a larger-scale modification of cost-share policies was 2014.
The process of updating both documents began in December 2021 with multiple public SWC discussions. The updates propose new and clarified definitions, changes to cost-share percentages for water projects, capital improvement planning, eligibility criteria for fire protection, incentives for more efficient water supply in-filling and regionalization projects, and more.
“The State Water Commission and the Department of Water Resources strive to ensure cost-share policies are periodically reviewed to address changing conditions, clarifications, and provide a sustainable program for water project planning and development,” said Andrea Travnicek, DWR Director. “We encourage everyone to review the proposed modifications and provide comments for consideration.”
DWR is also releasing a draft inventory of water projects for public review that have been submitted to the agency for planning and budgeting purposes. The draft inventory includes water projects that could potentially approach the SWC for cost-share assistance totaling $1 billion during the 2023-2025 biennium. A final inventory of projects will be published by year end in a 2023 Water Development Plan.
On July 1, 2022, the draft cost-share policy, prioritization guidance, and project inventory will be made available for a 45-day public comment period – ending August 15, 2022. In addition, they will also be discussed at eight SWC-hosted basin meetings in July 2022.
“I would really like to encourage people to attend one of the Water Commissioner-hosted meetings that will be happening over the course of the next several weeks,” said Water Commission Vice Chair, Richard Johnson. “The basin meetings are an excellent opportunity for the public to hear what’s new at DWR and with the Commission, and more importantly, for attendees to interact with us in person, and provide feedback.”
The draft documents and meeting schedule will be available at www.dwr.nd.gov. Comments can be submitted by mail to DWR at 900 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58505 or via email to dwrcostshare@nd.gov.
For more information, visit the DWR’s website at www.dwr.nd.gov.
