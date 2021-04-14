A beloved mainstay of Valley City is celebrating its 25th Anniversary: Dutton’s Parlour. Owners/operators George and Bonnie Dutton invite the community to celebrate the milestone birthday every day this week, through the big day—April 17—by stopping in and participating in some of the specials they’re offering.
25 Years of Good Eats & Drinks
The coffee shop/ice cream business isn’t what drew the Duttons to Valley City. George, who was born in North Dakota and grew up in Minnesota, and Bonnie, a Twin Cities-area native, had been living in Houston for about 5 years before they relocated to Valley City.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, April 14th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.