Three people are injured following a car accident in Valley City Tuesday morning, and a DUI charge has been filed against the 19-year-old driver.
A press release was issued from Barnes County and the North Dakota Highway Patrol detailing that a 1992 Chevrolet pickup was traveling eastbound on 118th Ave SE in Valley City. The male driver was traveling at an excessive speed on the gravel roadway and lost control of the vehicle, careening into the south ditch. The truck overturned and came to rest on its driver side facing northeast. The accident occurred at 7:32 a.m.
The male driver was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. All three passengers were transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City. No names have been released, but one of them was a juvenile: a 19-year-old female from Oriska was injured; the 16-year-old male was not injured and a 23-year-old male was injured.
The crash is being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.