Before Pastor Duane Coates was called to the priesthood, he enjoyed a career in journalism, chasing headlines and living the adventuresome life of a news reporter.

“United Flight 232 crashed in Sioux City in 1989…it was a major deal for the region,” Coates told the Times-Record. “It was just an amazing event. I realized how exciting it could be to cover real events while they’re still happening.”

