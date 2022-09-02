Before Pastor Duane Coates was called to the priesthood, he enjoyed a career in journalism, chasing headlines and living the adventuresome life of a news reporter.
“United Flight 232 crashed in Sioux City in 1989…it was a major deal for the region,” Coates told the Times-Record. “It was just an amazing event. I realized how exciting it could be to cover real events while they’re still happening.”
Inspired by these events and meeting working journalists who visited his university, Coates ignored his early calls to the priesthood and began a career in journalism, one which would see him take the helm of managing editor for the Valley City Times-Record at the age of 25.
Now he has returned to his roots, following in his father’s footsteps as a member of the United Methodist Church. And as luck – or perhaps divine providence – would have it, that path has brought him back to Valley City, to preside over the Epworth United Methodist Church’s congregation.
“They were looking for somebody organized, somebody who could do administration, somebody who could preach well,” Coates said. “Somebody who could be a good shepherd.”
