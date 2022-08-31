The votes are in and tallied up. The Times-Record is ready to announce the 1st- and 2nd-place winners in our annual Cutest Pet Contest. It’s basically impossible to pick which of these furry friends is the most adorable, but folks let us know which one they were pulling for both online and by phone. Without further adieu:
1st place goes to Loch Ryan’s Dmitri Shoshtakovich, aka “Little Dmitri,” is part of Valerie Hubbard’s family. He is a four month old Schipperke Belgian dog who’s name means “little captain.”
Little Dmitri, and family, win a $20 gift card to Handy Home & Hardware, so his humans can get him some cool stuff and a new toy. Congratulations!
2nd place goes to Journey, a formerly-feral cat adopted by a farm and later rescued by her current owners. Journey was adopted by her family during the pandemic.
Journey wins some tasty treats and a fun toy. Congratulations!
Pets enrich our lives, which is why most households in the US have at least one. They keep us company, love us endlessly, and even help us improve our health. Studies have shown that there are many health benefits of owning a pet. They help their humans manage depression, loneliness and anxiety, lower stress and even lower blood pressure and cholesterol. They provide companionship, add structure and routine to your day, encourage increasing exercise…these animals are pretty amazing. Whether you’re a cat person or a dog person, or would prefer a lizard, rabbit, fish, birds, or anything in between, you know that life is always better with a pet.
To all the folks who submitted photos and information for their pets to be contestants: thank you! Every one of these pets is truly special (not to mention adorable). They’re all lovely furry companions, and we thank you for sharing your love for them with us! Thanks are also in order for those who voted.
Winners: please stop by the TR office, 146 3rd St NE, to pick up your prizes.
Special thanks to our sponsor, Handy Home & Hardware.
