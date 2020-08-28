On 8/27/20 at 1907, Troopers located a vehicle that had just been reported stolen traveling southbound on Barnes County 11. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle which fled entering I-94 eastbound west of Valley City. The vehicle fled eastbound on I-94 through Valley City where the pursuit was discontinued. The vehicle was located again in Tower City and a pursuit was initiated. A tire deflation device (spikes) was successfully deployed at mile marker 314. The vehicle continued to drive eastbound on I-94 with 3 flat tires reaching speeds of over 100 mph. The vehicle finally became disabled at mile marker 341 and the driver was taken into custody without incident.
The driver was identified as 23 year old Alexander Holbrook of Great Falls, MT. Mr. Holbrook was test driving the vehicle which was for sale by a private party in Jamestown, ND. The owner of the vehicle reported it stolen when Mr. Holbrook did not return from the test drive. Mr. Holbrook was charged with fleeing, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving under revocation.