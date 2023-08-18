Drive Sober Logo

Law enforcement agencies across the state will have extra patrols for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period August 18th to September 4th, 2023. Vision Zero reminds drivers to always drive free from impairment of alcohol and/or prescription or illicit drugs.

Impaired driving includes more than alcohol and can include medical marijuana and/or prescriptions drugs. Kristi Pettit Venhuizen is the state’s Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor. She works with law enforcement, county prosecutors and Drug Recognition Experts (DREs) to help educate the public that prescriptions can also cause impairment.

