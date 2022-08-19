Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Logo

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign resumes in North Dakota as law enforcement agencies have extra patrols to deter motorists from driving impaired from Aug. 19 – Sept. 5, 2022.

With nearly 35% of fatalities in North Dakota in 2021 involving alcohol-related crashes, Vision Zero Outreach Coordinators are attending events to educate the public on the dangers of impaired driving, utilizing a tool called SIDNE. Simulate Impaired Driving Experience (SIDNE) is a battery-powered vehicle that simulates the effects of distracted driving and drug and alcohol impairment on a motorist’s ability to operate a motor vehicle.

