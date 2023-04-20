It’s not queen for the day, but it still is a pretty good gig. Drew Kohler, a third grader from Jefferson Elementary became Mayor for the Day at the cities official meeting on Tuesday, April 18th. 

Kohler was chosen from a number of student age entrants who were asked to write an essay on what makes your city great and special and what would you do if you were mayor for the day? Drew starts out her essay with... “Have you seen the Hi-Line Bridge? Come to Valley City, ND! Hi, my name is Drew and I think I’ll be just the woman for the job! I am caring, a good listener and friendly. Oh and did I mention I love meatloaf? If I didn’t, I love it! I love Valley City because no one tries to steal and you can roam free as your toes touch the bright green grass. I think everyone should pick up at least five pieces of trash everyday.....”

