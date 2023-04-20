It’s not queen for the day, but it still is a pretty good gig. Drew Kohler, a third grader from Jefferson Elementary became Mayor for the Day at the cities official meeting on Tuesday, April 18th.
Kohler was chosen from a number of student age entrants who were asked to write an essay on what makes your city great and special and what would you do if you were mayor for the day? Drew starts out her essay with... “Have you seen the Hi-Line Bridge? Come to Valley City, ND! Hi, my name is Drew and I think I’ll be just the woman for the job! I am caring, a good listener and friendly. Oh and did I mention I love meatloaf? If I didn’t, I love it! I love Valley City because no one tries to steal and you can roam free as your toes touch the bright green grass. I think everyone should pick up at least five pieces of trash everyday.....”
The part of Drew’s essay that got the most reactions were best summed up by Commissioner Mike Bishop joking remark that the next time meatloaf is served at the Kohler household there may be a few extra guests looking for an invitation.
According to Kohler, the best part of the day was a ride she got. “I got to ride in the fire truck,” she shared with excitement. When asked, by this Times-Record reporter, if that was the best part of her job? She answered eagerly, “Yes!” Hey and who can blame her? Who doesn’t love the chance for a ride in a fire truck.
Drew did a fabulous job on her essay with commissioners and audience seemingly to agree with her wants and wishes for our future Valley City.
During the commission meeting, ‘Mayor’ Kohler voted on any motions that were made. Oh and for the record, she voted ‘yay’ on all of them. Of course, City Commission President Carlsrud was present to advise the young mayor as she navigated the challenging list of ordinances to approve and resolutions to enact.
The hard hitting questions asked by the media came next... ‘As the mayor, would she make meatloaf the official food of Valley City,’ with a big grin the answer was political “I don’t know, maybe.” Kohler did a wonderful job and said she enjoyed the experience. Last question asked of the young mayor, ‘If you were mayor of Valley City, what is the one thing that you would change Drew?’ She answered, “That everyone would recycle.”
*Note Drew's essay can be seen in the second photo attached
