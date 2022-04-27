Hey kids Mother’s Day is May 8th and the Times-Record has just the thing for you!
These fabulous sponsors: Smith Lumber Company, Blush Boutique, Prairie Frame Shop, Central Avenue Pharmacy, Dakota Rose Floral, Bong’s Bootery joined the Times-Record in asking you to draw your mom’s picture.
Simply pick up your entry form, at the stores listed above, draw a picture of your mom and then bring it to the Times-Record office, 146 3rd St NE (downtown Valley City).
Easy-peasy, just share your amazing mom drawing with us and be entered for your chance to win a great prize!
Watch the May 6th Times-Record for the winners.