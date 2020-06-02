Attention Kids! Do you have the greatest dad in the world? The Times-Record invites you to find the ‘Draw Your Dad’ ad in the Times-Record newspaper and draw us a picture of your dad inside the space available. Then drop off your masterpiece at the Times-Record office, 146 3rd St NE or mail to PO Box 697, Valley City, ND 58072 by noon Monday, June 15th.
Prizes will be awarded in three individual categories: Ages 2-4, 5-9 and 10-12, with winners published in the Thursday, June 18th Times-Record edition.
Get out those crayons, markers and pencils and “Draw your Dad" for the Times-Record readers!
(Please note that only entries drawn in and cut out of the Times-Record will be entered into the contest.)