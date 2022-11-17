GraciousWeah

It was high drama in the courtroom at the sentencing of Gracious Weah, with the hearing running well over time as both the convicted Weah and the state’s prosecutor made impassioned recommendations for the fate of a woman convicted of causing injuries to an elderly patient at the Sheyenne Care Center two years ago.

Weah was convicted of two felony charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for an incident that saw an elderly patient at the then-Sheyenne Care Center badly injured in her ankle, an injury which was not revealed for over 15 hours.

Recommended for you