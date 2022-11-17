It was high drama in the courtroom at the sentencing of Gracious Weah, with the hearing running well over time as both the convicted Weah and the state’s prosecutor made impassioned recommendations for the fate of a woman convicted of causing injuries to an elderly patient at the Sheyenne Care Center two years ago.
Weah was convicted of two felony charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for an incident that saw an elderly patient at the then-Sheyenne Care Center badly injured in her ankle, an injury which was not revealed for over 15 hours.
It was clear this wasn’t going to be a standard sentencing hearing when it opened with Weah dismissing her attorney, Scott Sandness, citing her dissatisfaction with the defense she received and insisting her conviction was wrongful. All the same, Judge Jay Schmitz emphasized, this hearing is a sentencing hearing and they would not be litigating her case a second time. While Weah was allowed to represent herself, she was asked to assert that she understood all that was happening and that she would not be making a case for the conviction to be overturned, only to make recommendations for the severity of her sentence.
It boiled down to an all or nothing contest – the prosecution wanted two years incarceration for Weah, and provided two witnesses to support their recommendation, an investigator for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Breanne Leingang and Karen Lietz, the daughter of the victim.
