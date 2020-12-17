On December 11, Valley City resident Robert Drake filed a civil rights complaint in federal court, naming Valley City commissioners and North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, asserting that his First Amendment rights entitle him to address elected officials at open meetings. Drake alleges that city commissioners and other elected officials kept himself and others from sharing serious issues.
Stenehjem has previously voiced his opinion that speaking at public meetings is a privilege, not a right, and North Dakota law states that residents can attend open meetings. They can request to be put on the governing body’s agenda for meetings, and some include a period of time for public comment if residents aren’t on the agenda and would like to voice concerns.
