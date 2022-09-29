Recently during the 2022 North Dakota Dental Associations Annual Session, Dr. Tessa Lagein was awarded the New Dentist Award. Dr. Lagein is the co-owner of Bridge City Dentistry in Valley City with Dr. Caron Berg. Bridge City Dentistry has been open for over 15 years and celebrated their grand opening of their newest building in 2020. The office is located at 239 2nd AVE NW in Valley City and employs nineteen staff members in our community.
The Times Record spoke with Dr. Lagein in regard to her award and to get a little more information about herself. Dr. Lagein graduated from University of North Dakota with a major in Interdisciplinary Studies with a pre-health emphasis and a minor in American Sign Language. In 2013, She went on to earn her Doctor of Dental Surgery from Creighton University in Omaha, NE. She is currently the President of the Central District for NDDA and has served as VP, Treasurer and has many years of participating in the House of Delegates under her belt.