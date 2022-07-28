Attorney Fintan Dooley is a pro-coal, pro-oil, pro-carbon disposal, pro-life, self-proclaimed ‘heretic’ running under the Democratic ticket for the title of North Dakota’s Commissioner of Agriculture.
He’s well aware he’s an odd fit – but for the issues he wants to address, it’s the Democratic platform that is willing to carry him.
“It’s the Democrats who have the enthusiasm to continue the protection of the farmland … it’s the Republicans who are hostile to it,” Dooley told the Times-Record. “It’s the Democrats and the Farmer’s Union – if any are left living and breathing – and it’s the Republicans and the Farm Bureau who are trying to overturn the anti-corporate farming law. They’ve nearly succeeded.”
Dooley, whose background includes work in and with the oil industry around the country and abroad, knows he faces a tough challenge in ousting Doug Goehring, who has been North Dakota’s ag commissioner since 2009. Dooley’s biggest goal is no less daunting – he wants, if elected, to push for the state’s Legacy Fund to be tapped into and invested in a large-scale land reclamation effort. With many effectively spent wells being maintained so as to avoid obligations to reclaim the land which they occupy, Dooley contests, the efforts to reclaim these lands back to functional use by agriculture would serve as a boon to the economies of the local townships most impacted by the wells’ presence in the first place, creating jobs and opportunities.
“There’ll be good jobs. Just imagine an intensive care ward, how many people work in an intensive care ward? We would have ‘intensive care’ attendants for each of these patches,” Dooley said. “I would imagine 50 employees working for 10 years on this, and the productivity (of the land) would be restored.”
Dooley is concerned that the current leadership of the state is more willing to acquiesce to outside interference and money than stand up for the rights of small-scale farms and land owners. He sees recent issues like billionaire Bill Gates purchasing up large amounts of farmland, including acreage in North Dakota, as clear instances where the state favors big money first.
“The Legacy Fund is up for the insiders. What do the billionaires really want to do? What do the bankers want to do?” Dooley said. “The system now favors those who cheat, those who evade the law and possibly those who bribe.”
Dooley is a war veteran, a paratrooper and Arabic translator. Among his career highlights he states he was local counsel on Storm v. City of Milwaukee, filed in the East District of Federal Court of Wisconsin, a case his campaign material claims vindicated the “free speech right of missionaries to the pre-born.”
Growing up in Belfield, ND in the 1950s, working his first high pressure gas wells in 1968 as he awaited the Vietnam draft. He’s worked offshore rigs, underground mining operations, and he’s been an attorney for decades, with offices in North Dakota and Wisconsin.
The general election is November 8.
Read this story and others in your July 28 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.