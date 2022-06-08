The Wild Prairie Bakery raised $300 for the Barnes County Salvation Army on the National Donut Day. The Salvation Army has always been an helping hand for people in the Valley City Community and they use all the donations to help people in need.
“I think it is very generous and wonderful that Wild Prairie Bakery owner Erin Hanning would do something like that and I am very grateful to her,” Lee Isensee, chairman of the Salvation Army, said. “Valley City is a small community and 150 people to buy the dozen donuts is a very impressive number.”
It is Hannig’s third year donating money to the Barnes County Salvation Army. It is done in a way that for every dozen donut they sell, they give $2 each to the Salvation Army and this year over 150 people came in and bought the dozen donuts.The chairman of the Salvation Army, Isensee is forever grateful to the bakery.
“The major goal of the Salvation Army is to help the less fortunate people,” Isensee said, adding that people are differently privileged in this world and why it is important to be kind. “A lot of times, people that have the most compassion come from tragedy themselves but you have to have that loving, giving heart.”
This year National Donut Day was celebrated on June 3rd all around the United States as an fundraiser to the Salvation Army “Donut Lassies.” The “Lassies” were women in the Salvation Army who served donuts to soldiers during the World War 1. In today’s world, restaurants and bakeries sell donuts to people on discounts or freebies on National Donut Day.
According to an article published by the Salvation Army titled, “Donut Day History:
“During WWI, Donut Lassies served coffee and donuts to soldiers in the trenches. Donuts were not the reason The Salvation Army workers were in the fighting zones; they were there primarily to give spiritual aid and comfort to the American soldier and his allies. They were there to be a link with home and family.”
The Salvation Army played a prominent role to help the front line warriors and the needy people during the COVID-19 crisis, they still support all the military support programs, and help people in the best possible way. In the United States, their national brand strategy is “Doing The Most Good.”
The Salvation Army which is an international movement headquartered in London, United Kingdom also establishes their mission as, “To preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.”
The money raised for The Salvation Army is primarily used to help the under-privileged people in the Valley City Community. They prefer to first help the people nearby. That is why they want to use the money raised, to help local people. 88 percent of the money raised completely goes to the disadvantaged. It will specifically go towards electrical bills, rent, medical expenses, transportation, education. The Salvation Army has helped over 275 people since the starting of the year, which typically starts at October 1st. The vital reason why they were able to do so much for the community is donations like these, and the Wild Prairie Bakery did it for the third time in a row.
A team of three including Isensee takes care of all the major things happening at the Salvation Army, including fundraising, finance, coordination of the Salvation Army, and occasionally there are some volunteers. There were 600 people that volunteered for the Salvation Army Bell Ringing which is typically held from November through December. Lee Isensee considers everyone as equal and there is no way, one should be denied of the basic rights. That perspective fires him up to do good for people.
“We all are created equal in the eye of God but we are not all same at birth,” Isensee said.
