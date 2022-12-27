By TR Staff
One of the truly inspiring sounds of Christmas is the ringing of the bells by volunteers of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.
Those friendly volunteers sharing a favorite Christmas jingle chorus or maybe just a smile, Merry Christmas or hello in passing but their time does so much for so many, right here within Barnes County.
This year someone decided to go above and beyond with a surprising and anonymous donation. December 21st when the kettles were collected and money emptied Lee Isensee, Barnes County Chairman, found a small plastic bag containing a ring with a white note rolled up inside from the Leevers Foods kettle. The hand written note simply read, “Ring - My mothers wedding ring. She passed away in 1970. She was a nurse at hospital for many years. A very loving & caring & giving person. Hopefully there is some value in this - she is still giving? Love you mom.”
Isensee shared with the Times-Record how moved he was that this person wanted to share the giving and kind spirit of their mother by donating her precious possession so that it could pass on its value to others in need.
This reporter feels that Christmas inspires all of us — brings out a warm kindness even on the snowy and coldest of days — but this selfless donation is by far inspiring and gracious.
As for the ring, Isensee said that he will take it to a jewelry store to have it appraised and inquire on possible purchasing options. The money from the transaction will then be given back to the Red Kettle fund for Barnes County.
Lee says that the need in and around Valley City is great and this “Red Kettle” campaign is such a wonderful opportunity for community members to help the less fortunate right here at home. He also wanted to be sure the community knows how best to donate to the Barnes County Salvation Army. “Something I didn’t realize is the fact that when you send a donation to the Regional Salvation Army office in the mail, that money doesn’t stick around locally,” Isensee says. “The money that goes in the kettles here in Valley City stays here. As long as a check is in our kettle, it goes right back to benefit this community.”
To date $47,000 has been raised of the $50,000 goal set for this year Isensee says. He also shares that he feels, “that’s the kettles have been down because of the weather over the past few weeks.” With that being said, if you didn’t get a chance to donate to the Salvation Army of Barnes County and would like to there is still time. Donations can be sent to Lee Isensee, PO Box 122, Valley City, ND 58072.
To our anonymous donor, thank you, for sharing the light of Christmas with all of us and inspiring us to be loving, caring and giving, like your mother.
