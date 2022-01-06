Just because they come with their own fur coats doesn’t mean your pets are immune to the cold.
This may sound like quite obvious advice, yet organizations like the Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals (SVFA) continue to find pet owners leaving their furry companions to fend for themselves, even in arctic weather like what we’ve just had.
I think some of what we see or hear about is just people leaving animals outside … in dog houses,” Jenni Richman, secretary-treasurer for the SVFA, said. “Or not allowing them to come in when it’s really cold.”
The SVFA works closely with local animal control, taking in animals from the pound or sometimes trapped by local residents, helping to find them new homes. In addition to adoption services, they also provide assistance in securing payment for medical procedures, shots, food and supplies for animals. A foster-home based rescue service, SVFA has been working a long time in the area to provide support for area pet owners.
“You really have to watch your pets,” Richman said. “Don’t just open the door and let them go outside. You need to keep an eye on them or they can get their little toes frosted very quickly … mine, I don’t leave them unattended. I live out in the country and I have a fenced yard in my yard … I let them out, and it’s maybe five minutes.”
