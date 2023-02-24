School Board Recognizes Special Olympics BB team

Back row l-r: School board member - Darin Anderson, Jon Aarseth, Kenrda Braton, School Board member Sherri Horsager, Nick LeMier, Seth Breske, Keytyn Lemar, Coach Jamie Smith, School Board President Ryan Mathias. Front row l-r - School Board member Phil Hatcher, Paityn Elston, Jaxon Horsager, Aidyn McCombs, Anthony Anderson, and Ben Sorby. Not Pictured: Tarissa Severson and Coach Sue Lloyd. Photo by Paul McDonald/TR

Wrestling and Special Olympics Basketball Recognized by School Board

The Valley City Hi-Liner Special Olympics basketball team and the wrestling state place finishers were recognized by the Valley City School board at a recent meeting.

