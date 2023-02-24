Wrestling and Special Olympics Basketball Recognized by School Board
The Valley City Hi-Liner Special Olympics basketball team and the wrestling state place finishers were recognized by the Valley City School board at a recent meeting.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Wrestling and Special Olympics Basketball Recognized by School Board
The Valley City Hi-Liner Special Olympics basketball team and the wrestling state place finishers were recognized by the Valley City School board at a recent meeting.
The board recognized the basketball team who will be playing in the state tournament this weekend in Minot. The Hi-Liners are coached by Sue Lloyd and Jamie Smith
Also recognized were the nine wrestlers that placed at the state wrestling tournament. The Hi-Liners had four champions; Koltyn Grebel at 113, Koye Grebel at 138, Broden Muske at 220 and the first ever female state champ, Mylee Christianson at 135. Also recognized were five wrestlers who placed. Tucker Johnson was second at 132, Espen Kunze was eighth at 145, Gabby Hannig was third at 105, Deegan Kirschenmann was seventh at 120 and Brooke Bundy was seventh at 190. The Hi-Liners are coached by Aaron Larson, Trevar Hansen, Tim Miller, Ryan Coghlan, Dustin Krueger, Austin Rogelstad, Bennett Rogelstad, Sam Reiger, Isaac Felchle and Brandon Larson.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.