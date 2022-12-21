4-H Dog Obedience Classes will be offered by the NDSU Ext.-Barnes County for kids in 3rd grade and up for dogs 6 months and older. Register at http://forms.le/MsTAable3w9RSQQ3j9. For more information call 701-845-8528.
Latest News
- Dog Obedience Classes offered in Valley City
- Packers sweep Hi-Liners hoops teams
- St. Catherine’s to host 50th annual Community Christmas Eve dinner
- Agencies team up to prevent impaired driving during the holiday season
- Hi-Liner Gymnastics Cancelled - Dec. 20th
- Vikings win 3rd place at Big Island Classic
- Barnes County Highway Department reminds County residents of snow removal laws
- Tax and Accounting Professionals are here to help the community
Most Popular
Articles
- North Dakota weather update....
- Valley City businesses back on track after storm...
- Tax and Accounting Professionals are here to help the community
- 2022 North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors elected
- CAP Hosts Wreaths Across America Ceremony at ND Vets Cemetery
- Nine VCSU football players have been named Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes
- Jacobson named Administrative Manager for Veterans Services Organization
- The Big Christmas Show
- VCSU Vikings basketball players in Hawaii this weekend
- Barnes County Highway Department reminds County residents of snow removal laws
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.