Fargo, ND – First Step Recovery, a program of The Village Family Service Center, is hosting a free outdoor screening of the documentary “The Anonymous People” on Thursday, Sept. 16. The event is one way the outpatient addiction treatment center is commemorating Recovery Month during September.
“This year’s National Recovery Month celebration focuses on the fact that recovery is for everyone – every person, every family and every community,” said First Step Clinical Supervisor Tonya Sorenson. “At First Step Recovery, clients and families are the heart of what we do, and we are grateful to be part of their journeys.”
