Bismarck, ND – The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (ND DOCR) reports the death of an incarcerated individual who was COVID-19 positive. The individual, in his 60s, tested positive on November 16, was admitted to a Bismarck hospital due to progression of symptoms on November 25, and passed away on December 4.
This is the first COVID-19-related death of an individual under the custody of the ND DOCR. The Department will not be releasing this individual’s name or medical records in order to protect the private health information of the resident. We extend our condolences to the individual’s family.
The ND DOCR continues to provide routine surveillance COVID testing at all facilities, as well as additional testing when requested. All facilities will continue to implement sanitation and hygiene measures to limit potential exposure and mitigate the spread of coronavirus to residents and staff.
As of Friday, December 4, there were 37 active cases among ND DOCR residents and 24 active cases among ND DOCR staff. Total tests administered since March is over 18,000 for residents and nearly 17,000 for staff. For more data and information regarding COVID-19 within the ND DOCR, please visit https://www.docr.nd.gov/covid-19-information.