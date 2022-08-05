Calling all pet owners -- help us share your furry family with the TR readers for our 2022 Cutest Pets Contest.
The Times-Record will be accepting pet photo submissions through Monday, August 22, noon, with the online (and in print) voting beginning on Tuesday, August 23rd, ending Monday, August 29th, noon. During this time readers will call in to the office at 701-845-0463 or visit our Facebook page with the pets photos and like your favorite. The pet with the most likes/votes will win the honor and some great prizes!