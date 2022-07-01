There was magic in the air at the Valley City Barnes County Public Library when magician Jonathan May taught curious children how to do magic tricks.
“Seeing the looks on those kids faces when they come up and they did something that 20 seconds ago, they couldn’t do,” May said. “An adult they see drive a car, program a TV, work on a computer, and do all these things that a child can’t do. And now little Timmy is up there and grandma goes ‘How did you do that?’. You don’t get that feeling in anything else.”
May gave his own magic show at the library on Tuesday, and held a workshop to follow to reveal some of the secrets behind his magic.
“Every magician had to be taught by somebody,” May said.
