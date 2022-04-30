The Dakota Motor Vehicle and Driver’s License offices of North Dakota will be going through a software upgrade, throughout the entire state, May 4-8, 2022.
Valley City branch motor vehicle offices will be closed for in-person services from May 5-8. Driver license office closures will be May 6-8.
Online services, including kiosks, will be unavailable from May 4-8. Each branch office will experience some periodic closures to attend state training for the upcoming systems. Signage will be posted in the parking lot to indicate when we are closed for these additional training sessions.
Appointments for title work must be scheduled on dot.nd.gov or by calling our local office at 701-845-3812.
