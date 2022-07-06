The Valley City Public Library organized a Scuba Diving demonstration for the community focusing mainly on young children to educate about our first responders at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center.
Matt Jenrich, Lieutenant on the ladder truck at the Valley City Fire Department and a certified scuba diver who is a part of the Rescue Team, carried out the demonstration by explaining about the different equipment used for scuba diving and answering a lot of curious questions by the children.
Sara Nordland, Children’s Administrator at the Library took the initiation to do it as a part of the 2022 summer learning theme, Oceans of Possibilities.
“I reached out to Fire Chief, Scott Magnunson because I know that as part of the rescue team, there is a dive certified team so I asked him if a couple of them could come and show the public, you know how the equipment works, what do they have to do to be dive certified and what do they as dive rescue do, I just thought it to be something fun, fits in with our Oceans of Possibilities theme,” said Nordland.
