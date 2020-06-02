The District 24 legislative race has some new faces with one returning to the election scene. On the Democrat side, Sen. Larry Robinson is running for re-election while Naomi Muscha, who previously served the district from 2012-2016, and newcomer, Brad Edin, are on the ticket for House.
For the Republicans, incumbent Rep. Dwight Kiefert is running for re-election in the House with first time candidate Cole Christensen. Newcomer, Mike Wobbema, is vying for the Senate seat.
All candidates were given the exact same questions.Read the candidates responses in your Tuesday, June 2nd. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.