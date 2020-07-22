Six candidates for the North Dakota state legislature had a chance to speak their mind and answer questions at a candidate forum at the Pioneers Park amphitheater late in the week. The forum was sponsored by the Valley City Chapter of the ND Women’s Network. Gail Pederson was the moderator.
Each candidate was given a chance to describe themselves and their candidacy. Because of distancing policy, spaces were marked out on the concrete seats and the candidates were allowed to sit a distance from each other.
Read the full story, including questions and answers from each candidate running for office, in your Wednesday, July 22nd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com