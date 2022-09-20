A candidate forum for the District 24 ND House of Representatives will be held on Tuesday, September 20 at 7 pm at the Valley City High School Activities Center (HAC).
Dr. Anthony Dutton and Dr. Alexander Jorgensen of Valley City State University will moderate. Dr. Dutton is chair of the Department of Social Sciences; Dr. Jorgensen is a professor of political science in that department.
All four candidates running for District 24 ND House of Representatives will be present. They will each introduce themselves then take 3-4 prepared questions then take questions from the audience.
Dwight Kiefert, Republican and Cole Christensen, Republican are both incumbents. Kaitlyn Huss, Democrrat and Dr. Madeline Luke, Independent are challenging the incumbents for these two positions.
The forum is sponsored by “What in the World Is Going On?” , a campus-community group jointly sponsored by the VCSU’s Departments of Science and Social Science and the community. “What in the World” was begun shortly after 9/11 for the purpose of addressing issues of local, national, and international importance.
Every 10 years there is a census in the United States and the population changes, hence the districts are redrawn and a new election must be held, which is what is happening this year.
The election date is Tuesday, November 8 with early voting by mail beginning September 29. There will be one polling place for all of Barnes County which will be at the courthouse, with early in person voting also available.
For more information call 701-845-7321.