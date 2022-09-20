Dist 24 Candidate Forum Candidates

A candidate forum for the District 24 ND House of Representatives will be held on Tuesday, September 20 at 7 pm at the Valley City High School Activities Center (HAC).

Dr. Anthony Dutton and Dr. Alexander Jorgensen  of Valley City State University will moderate.  Dr. Dutton is chair of the Department of Social Sciences; Dr. Jorgensen is a professor of political science in that department.

Recommended for you