District 24 Republicans on Saturday withdrew their endorsement of incumbent representative Dwight Kiefert, instead putting their support behind challenger Phil Kleymann to oust Kiefert from his seat in the upcoming special election.
Following this endorsement, both candidates will go on to the primary, and then on to general elections. The reason District 24 is once again having a race is due to redistricting, something District 24 Chairman Dan Johnston referred to as a “raw deal”.
Kleymann, a retired small business owner, UPS freight driver and safety director known by the radio handle “Fargo Phil”, accepted the District’s nomination alongside his wife Tammy.
“We’re a conservative Christian family,” Kleymann said in his acceptance speech. “My wife and I became Christians in 1981, and we were far from that before the Lord touched our life. He took us out of our brokenness and rehabilitated us, that’s all we’re going to say.”
Kleymann has been involved in various ministries, including youth ministry and jail ministry, which he said he intends to continue even if elected.
“That’s our passion, that’s the pot on the front burner … that will not change,” Kleymann said.
