When thinking of North Dakota, images of rolling planes, oil wells, and vast, beautiful sunsets may readily come to mind. What might not be your first thought is “dinosaur stomping ground”—but North Dakota has that element, too.
North Dakota used to be the home of Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Edmontonia, and Edmontosaurus. Entire fossils and partial fossils have all been found of these long-silent monsters in North Dakota. One of the most notable discoveries was Bob the Triceratops, a nearly intact specimen discovered in the Hell Creek formation in Bowman County in 2003 (he also took up residence at the Barnes County Museum for a time—more on that later). The Hell Creek Formation is a geological feature that stretches over parts of Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming. Bowman County, North Dakota, is a paleontologist’s dream because it’s part of the sedimentary layer.
