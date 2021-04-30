Rustica Eatery & Tavern in Moorhead is the best of all worlds: it’s located in a historic building, giving its interior a rustic ambiance and historic charm.
Because of the service, atmosphere and culinary creations, the business has caught the attention of food gurus across the United States, and the most recent to visit Rustica is someone you might recognize: Guy Fieri. He popped in to experience all things Rustica as part of his show, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.
Anna Weisenberger, Rustica’s General Manager and Co-Owner, and Micah Leitel, Executive Chef and Co-Owner, got to show Guy and his camera crew how they continue a tradition of providing excellent service, food and drinks, and experiences to a vibrant downtown community.
