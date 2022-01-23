The North Dakota Highway Patrol issues a press releasing reminding Barnes County residents that it is against the law to deposit snow upon or across public roadways. NDCC 24-05-23 and 24-12-02 prohibits obstructing or causing to be obstructed any public highway or right-of-way. Piles of snow left on or near the roadway can freeze into a solid mass, creating a hazardous situation for vehicles and snowplows. Collisions and damages caused by snow placed in the roadway may result in a substantial liability to the property owner(s). Should snow placed by residents need to be removed by the county or township, the expense will be borne by the resident for said removal.
Depositing snow on County or Township right-of-way is against the law
- Courtesy of Barnes County Highway Department
