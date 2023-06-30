Smokey Conditions - Valley City photo

Although conditions here in Valley City, as seen by the accompanying photo, seem to have less smoke or haze in the air the following information has been shared...

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality advises residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities while smoky conditions remain across north central and eastern North Dakota today. Wildfires in northwestern Canada are sending smoke across most of the state.  

