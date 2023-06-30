Although conditions here in Valley City, as seen by the accompanying photo, seem to have less smoke or haze in the air the following information has been shared...
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality advises residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities while smoky conditions remain across north central and eastern North Dakota today. Wildfires in northwestern Canada are sending smoke across most of the state.
Environmental Quality closely monitors its air sampling network across the state. Particulate matter, or tiny particles of ash and soot in the smoke, has been increasing overnight in northwest and central North Dakota. At this point, higher ground-level impacts seem to be concentrated in those portions of the state and will be moving east.
Environmental Quality advises everyone to use common sense and avoid prolonged exposure outdoors. Particulate matter can irritate the respiratory system, especially for those who suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or conditions such as asthma and allergies. Environmental Quality advises people with respiratory conditions, the elderly and young children to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure. People reacting to smoke to the extent that it affects breathing should seek immediate help from a medical provider. Please direct general health-related smoke questions to the Health and Human Services Operating Center at (701) 328-0707.
If you see or smell smoke, ways to protect your health include:
• Staying inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.
• Reducing outside physical activity.
• Setting air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.
What you should do depends on the air quality index and your personal health status. Due to the active wildfires and changing wind patterns, air quality can be variable and unpredictable. Air quality may improve at times or get worse very quickly.
For up-to-date information on the region’s current air quality and respiratory protection tips during a smoke event, visit fire.airnow.gov. The AirNow mobile phone app, and many other weather apps, also include air quality information.
• General Smoke-related Health Questions: (701) 328-0707
• Tune into local media sources for updates in your area.
• Questions about the continuation of outdoor activities, events, and sports practice should be directed to the local administrators in charge.