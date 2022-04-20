BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has scheduled a public hearing to address proposed changes to the North Dakota State Implementation Plan for air pollution control on May 31 at 9:00 a.m. at 4201 Normandy Street in Bismarck. The hearing will address the Environmental Quality’s plan revision for addressing haze (visibility impairment) in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the Lostwood National Wildlife Refuge Wilderness Area. See further details at https://www.deq.nd.gov/AQ/planning/RegHaze.aspx.
Environmental Quality will accept in-person oral testimony from the public during the hearing. The public may also listen online at https://www.deq.nd.gov/AQ/planning/RegHaze.aspx.
Environmental Quality will accept written comments regarding the changes by June 1, 2022. Please address written comments to James L. Semerad, Division of Air Quality, North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 4201 Normandy Street, Bismarck, ND 58503, or email them to airquality@nd.gov with Public Comment for Air Pollution Control SIP in the subject line.
Environmental Quality will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities, language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency, and translations of written material necessary to access programs and information. To request accommodations, contact Jennifer Skjod, Public Information Officer, at 701-328-5226 or jskjod@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.