Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park, now in its second season, will continue on Sunday, August 14th with “The DeMasi Brothers” Joseph and John DeMasi, the DeMasi Brothers, got their start in the folk clubs of New York City where they were born and raised. They have been professional musicians their whole lives and were very involved in the New York City folk revival scene in the 80's. The 90's found them teaming up with their friend Chris Burke, an actor with Down Syndrome who starred in the hit ABC-TV show “Life Goes On". The trio put a group together, signed a record deal with BMG and toured the country for twenty years including a stop in Valley City in 1995 where Joseph met his wife Michelle. After Chris retired 8 years ago, Joseph and John continued their folk music career releasing several cd's, appearing regularly on NPR and touring the country. They return to Valley City preforming for their first time in the newly restored Pioneer Park Amphitheater. With John on the fiddle, guitar and vocals and Joseph on guitar and vocals, their show is sure to include songs they have played before as well as a few new ones, some funny songs as well as the Orange Blossom Special!
Pioneer Park events will be held downtown at The Vault (233 Central Avenue North) in Valley City. There will be one more event in the “Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park” series for the 2022 season. Please join us August 28th for a standup comedy night featuring some great local talent! Performances are sponsored by the Bridges Arts Council and Dacotah Bank. Additionally, this project is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information or questions about this and upcoming events please contact Bridges Arts Council Administrator, Nick Lee, at administrator@bridgesarts.org or by calling 701-840-6181 and leaving a voicemail.