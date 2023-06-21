On Wednesday, June 21, the DeMasi Brothers will join us at Music in the City Park Bandshell at 7:15 pm. This is going to be another entertaining evening with music and laughter.
Joseph and John, the DeMasi Bros., began their folk music career in the folk clubs and coffeehouses in and around New York City where they were born and raised. As part of the 80's folk music revival scene, they appeared and performed regularly at Greenwich Villages famed music club "the Speak Easy" and were featured performers on the "Fast Folk" music series. They shared the stage with such folk legends as Harry and Tom Chapin, Christine Lavin and Oscar Brand and have appeared regularly on NPR radio.
In 1992 they joined forces with their lifelong friend Chris Burke, the award winning actor with Down syndrome best known for his starring role as "Corky" on the hit ABC-TV show "Life Goes On" who they met while working as music counselors at a recreation program for children and adults with disabilities. The trio formed a group and went on to sign a major recording contract with BMG/Kidz. They recorded four CD's for kids and families, one nationally released and their CD titled "Forever Friends" received a Parents Choice Gold Seal for Excellence Award.
Joseph and John have also been very active in their UU church's as well and have performed at many throughout the country. "We strongly believe in equal rights for all, economic justice and saving the environment AND we believe you should have a fun time doing it! That is why we interject so much humor into our shows. We have to be upbeat" says Joseph," we are geneticly pre-disposed because our blood type is B positive!" "Music has been great to us" they both agree. We get to do what we love and promote what we believe in!
Bring your family and enjoy the evening with neighbors & friends! A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of the City Park Bandshell.
Music in the Park is sponsored by the, Bridges Arts Council, NewsDakota, First Community Credit Union, Grotberg Electric, Moore Engineering, Myron Sommerfeld family, CVB, Eagles Aerie 2192, Valley City Parks & Recreation and the North Dakota Council on the Arts. For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743, or email: dksommerfeld@hotmail.com