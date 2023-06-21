DeMasi Brothers

On Wednesday, June 21, the DeMasi Brothers will join us at Music in the City Park Bandshell at 7:15 pm.    This is going to be another entertaining evening with music and laughter.

Joseph and John, the DeMasi Bros., began their folk music career in the folk clubs and coffeehouses  in and around New York City where they were born and raised. As part of the 80's folk music revival scene, they appeared  and performed regularly at Greenwich Villages famed music club "the Speak Easy" and were featured performers on the "Fast Folk" music series. They shared the stage with such folk legends as Harry and Tom Chapin, Christine Lavin and Oscar Brand and have appeared regularly on NPR radio.

