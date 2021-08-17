On Wednesday, August 18, the DeMasi Brothers wrap up the 2021 season of Music in the City Park Bandshell at 7:15 p.m. Come early and enjoy ice cream floats provided by the Bridges Arts Council prior to the program.
It will also be the conclusion of the recognition each week of those who have been instrumental in the arts and music in Valley City. The final week will be credited to all the music and art teachers/instructors in our schools and area. This includes all those from the past and present, public schools and college. Please come and join the Bridges Arts Council and VCPR and be recognized.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, August 17th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.