Special to Times-Record
The December Students of the Month for Valley City Jr. High School are Nora Pederson, Andon Bulow, Khruz Kappenman, and Alyssa Wilmes. The criteria for selection are the following: being a hardworking student, showing respect for staff and peers, being honest and trustworthy, and being involved in school activities.
