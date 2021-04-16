Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals is hosting their annual Debbie Miller Wags and Whiskers fundraiser on Saturday, May 8th at the Valley City Eagles Club, 5-7 p.m. Each year, this event raises funds for the organization, which is crucial to their mission: providing for local animals in need. The community is invited to gather at the Eagles Club on May 8th and take part in the 2021 Wags and Whiskers fundraiser, where you can enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti dinner, a silent auction, Norwegian raffle, dessert walk and more.
