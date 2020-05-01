Dear Valued Subscribers:
The Times-Record is proud to be your hometown news source for Valley City and all of Barnes County. During this uncertain time, the Times-Record’s critical role to provide the latest news for our community has been even more evident. We look forward to continuing to serve the people of Valley and Barnes County for many years to come.
Beginning May 4, we will publish and deliver the printed newspaper Tuesday through Friday. Our Monday newspaper will only be available online at times-online.com. All of our subscribers will have access to our Monday E-Edition.
We too, as a member of this community, are feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We will continue to bring you your local news five days a week with the print edition four days a week and the online edition on Mondays.
All of our subscribers have unlimited access to times-online.com. For any subscriber who has not accessed times-online previously, setting up an account can be done in minutes. There are 2 options to set this up: 1) Go to times-online.com and click on the red Sign Up button on the top right of the site to set up a username and password. Then call our office at 845-0463 so that we can activate your access to your E-Edition; 2) Call our office and we can set it up for you. All we need is your email address. You can either provide us with a password or we can set one up for you. You can make changes to the password at any time.
We will continue to publish all of the local news for Valley City and Barnes County with the in-depth stories that you, our readers, are looking for. Our goal is to produce a product that you are excited to read, filled with interesting stories and photos focused on Valley City and Barnes County. You will continue to have access to breaking news every day on times-online.com
These are stressful times for you and for us, and we hope you will continue to support our local news effort and commitment as well as the local businesses in our communities. The people in our community truly care about it and we are proud to continue to be your local news product. Thank you for your continued readership and support.
-Your Times-Record Team