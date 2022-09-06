The stands in Sibley’s rodeo arena crackled with energy as rodeo fans from all around came out for a day of fair weather and fantastic feats of bravery...and some hilarious falls as well.
It was anyone’s game at the Dazey Sodbuster Stampede, a new PRCA rodeo event held in Sibley on Sunday. Cowboys and cowgirls came from all over, ranging from local horsemen from Jamestown, while others journeyed from as far as Canada, all to test their skill in a wide variety of traditional rodeo events.
In between events, the master of ceremonies kept the energy up with comical routines, one highlight being a game of “baseball” in the middle of the arena, where two Jamestown men tried their hand at hitting a ball and running the “bases” -- while blindfolded.
It was as graceful as you’d expect.
