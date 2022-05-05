The Disabled American Veterans Department of North Dakota elected new statewide officers and recognized achievements by its member chapters at their annual convention in Fargo in early April.
Among those recognized was Eldred Knutson of Valley City, who has been elected the senior vice commander for Valley City Clarence “Tom” Lemley Chapter 24 – and the Chapter itself was recognized for 75 years of service.
“It’s a very important organization that looks after the veterans,” Knutson said. “It’s a community organization for sure. You’re there for one another and you help each other out as much as you can. And you work with the other military organizations…we work together on a lot of different events such as Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day.”
Chapter 24’s commander, Jim Drong, has found the DAV to be an organization that has supported him as much as a family would.
“The DAV has been a strong organization in my family and my in-laws family,” Drong said. “my father-in-law used to be the commander of the National Guard here and he served with the 164 Infantry in Guadalcanal. He was a very, very active member of the DAV over the years. I worked for the ND National Guard over the years … when I got out and was a disabled veteran I joined the DAV and been part of the family.”
