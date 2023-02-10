Mindy Morgenstern

New York, NY (Dateline NBC) – Dateline’s new two-hour “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?” will air Friday, February 10th at 8 p.m. (CST).

The story is know well in Valley City, N.D and the surrounding area about a quiet college town left in fear after 22-year-old Valley City State University student Mindy Morgenstern is found murdered in her off-campus apartment in Valley City. Detectives investigate neighbors, friends and boyfriends before they discover the killer hiding in plain sight.

