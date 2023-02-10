New York, NY (Dateline NBC) – Dateline’s new two-hour “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?” will air Friday, February 10th at 8 p.m. (CST).
The story is know well in Valley City, N.D and the surrounding area about a quiet college town left in fear after 22-year-old Valley City State University student Mindy Morgenstern is found murdered in her off-campus apartment in Valley City. Detectives investigate neighbors, friends and boyfriends before they discover the killer hiding in plain sight.
Recently shared on Facebook about the investigation for the story material by family of one of the BCI Special Agents, “These agents are very humble, intelligent, caring and phenomenal BCI Special Agents that don’t seek the spotlight but definitely deserve to be recognized for their hard work, investigative skills, and justice they have served. This is one of the many cases they have solved and brought closure to one amazing family. They did this interview for the victims family and in honor of the victim herself. I am sharing this because it’s not like them to do so and I am proud of them both and honored that I get to call both of them my hero’s and one of them my dad.”
The report by Keith Morrison includes interviews with Larry and Eunice Morgenstern, Jason and Rebecca Young, former North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Agent Mark Sayler, Prosecutor Jonathan Byers, and more.
