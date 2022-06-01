Music in the City Park Bandshell is back! The Valley City Parks & Recreation is excited to start the year off with a new group to our area. Dan Brekke and his band will kick off the year on Wednesday, June 1 at 7:15 pm. Due to the water situation and the flood wall at City Park, the first night will be held at the “NEW” Valley City State University Music Building Performance Hall located on the VCSU campus.
Dan and his group will be playing “A tribute to the legends of Country”. Dan Brekke grew up in Moorhead and played fiddle/guitar in bands with his mom, Kathie Brekke, and with his family at Jaspers Theater in Park Rapids, MN in the summer months. He formed his own band out of high school, then started playing with the Johnny Holm Band for several years. In 2017 Dan moved to Nashville and worked at almost every bar on lower Broadway, and at the Grand Ole Opry. Dan toured with Kellie Pickler, Diamond Rio, and a handful of other acts all around the country during that time as well. The pandemic brought him back home and after another two year stint with Johnny Holm is starting my own band once again.
Also, playing with Dan will be Pat (Patio) Hewitt on drums, Rick Schroeder on steel guitar, and Doug Niell on bass.
Come out and enjoy the talented group of guys on Wed, June 1 at the VCSU Music Building.
A free will offering is taken each week to assist in continued work on the bandshell as well as programs.
Music at the City Park Bandshell is sponsored by the Valley City Parks & Recreation, NewsDakota, the Bridges Arts Council, Myron Sommerfeld family, CVB Valley City, Eagles Aerie 2192, Cass County Electric and the ND Council on the Arts.